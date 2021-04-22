It's unclear how long Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have been dating, but the world first received a glimpse of them together over the Thanksgiving holiday last year. The pair were seen exiting a flight in Atlanta and later, they reportedly jet-setted to Utah for a snow-filled, Winter vacation. After they went public with their relationship, Jordan and Harvey flooded social media with cute comments toward one another and loved up photos displaying their affections, and it's something that Jordan admits he usually doesn't do.

The 34-year-old Creed star revealed to PEOPLE that he tends to keep his private life, well, private, but this time around, he decided to share just a tiny bit of his relationship with the 24-year-old model.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," Jordan told the publication. "I am extremely happy." The actor also shared why he believes maturation has been a factor in revealing more of himself to the world.

"I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in," he added. "So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work." Expect to see much more from these two. Check out a few of their hot shots below.

