Erik Killmonger was one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Played by Michael B. Jordan, Killmonger gave Black Panther real depth and intensified the storytelling elements over at Marvel. That is why Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, claims Black Panther is the best MCU film. His profile picture on his Twitter page has been Black Panther ever since the movie debuted a year and a half ago.

Celebrities all over social media have been posting videos of them training with guns for different roles and movies, and Jordan decided to join in on the fun. "Since everybody wanna show off let me show what Killmonger can do," boasted Jordan in the caption for a behind the scene training video from Black Panther. In the clip, Jordan starts with a handgun and hits every target before switching to an assault rifle which he uses to dominate another row of targets. It's beyond impressive to watch and even his trainer is shocked at how quickly he completed the training course. It looks like Jordan was able to learn some heroic life skills while training for the biggest movie of his career. Speculation points to him returning for a Black Panther sequel, although it would most likely be as a spirit or a flashback.