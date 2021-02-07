Michael B. Jordan has been having himself a great start to 2021 especially when you consider his relationship with Lori Harvey. Aside from his personal life, Jordan has earned quite a bit of professional success, as he continues to get cast in new Blockbuster movies. Today, however, Jordan will get to be part of the Super Bowl thanks to a brand new Amazon commercial he is taking part in.

The commercial promotes a new Amazon Prime series called Without Remorse, however, it's clear that Amazon had something unique in mind for the ad. In the video below, you can see that a woman sees Jordan's ad on the side of the bus. This then leads to a bizarre fantasy in which Jordan becomes Alexa and starts performing tasks for the woman.

In the advertisement, Jordan is turning on sprinklers, taking off his shirt, and even getting in the bathtub with the woman. This ultimately freaks out her husband, who is rightfully scared by the whole ordeal. It makes for a pretty hilarious commercial that fans will get to see tonight during the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There will certainly be some other great advertisements, so stay tuned for those as well.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET