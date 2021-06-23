While teasing the release of his rum brand, Michael B. Jordan wasn't prepared for the backlash that followed. We previously reported on Jordan releasing J'Ouvert Rum, and it all seemed well and good until people accused him of cultural appropriation. Those with Trinidadian roots were particularly peeved, especially after it was discovered that the actor was attempting to trademark the word "J'Ouvert" without having a tie to its cultural significance.

On Tuesday (June 22) evening, Jordan returned to Instagram with an apology. "I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture(we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on," Jordan wrote.

"Last few days has been a lot of listening," he continued. "A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations... We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of."

Earlier in the day, Nicki Minaj weighed in on the controversy. "I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive— but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper," she wrote in an Instagram caption. Check it out below.



