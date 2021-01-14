Now that they've gone public with their relationship, prepare yourself for the onslaught of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey photos. Just weeks prior to the couple being spotted by paparazzi exiting a plane in Atlanta over the Thanksgiving holiday, Jordan was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020. He detailed the type of woman he was looking forward to settling down with, and it seems that Lori Harvey may fit the bill.

This time last year, Lori was celebrating her birthday with then-boyfriend Future as they enjoyed a vacation in Jamaica with a dozen or so of their friends, but things have changed this time around. After sharing a flirtatious exchange on Lori's birthday post, Michael added a few more peeks into his romance with the model. On his Instagram page, the Black Panther actor uploaded another photo of himself with his girlfriend along with a playful video that shows the pair frolicking in the snow.

Jordan's following of admirers couldn't help but express their jealousy as Lori locked down the apparent sexiest man on the planet. This pairing has caused several conversations about Harvey, especially considering her high-profile relationships, and what a 24-year-old's dating life should look like. Check out these Jordan and Harvey being sappy sweet below.