One of the biggest parties of the year took place in New York this past weekend when Harper's BAZAAR hosted its ICON party in New York City. The event welcomed some of the biggest celebrities wearing garments by some of the biggest designers in the industry. Two stars had the same look in mind and walked the red carpet in similar getups, forcing people to sound off on who wore what better.

Michael B. Jordan and Zendaya arrived at the party both in gray Berluti suits and while they equally looked good, it was the Black Panther actor who had to admit defeat. After The Shade Room posted the comparison, asking its followers to sound off on who killed the look, Michael commented: "@zendaya hands down no contest 😌"

In other Zendaya news, the actress has been endlessly praised for her role in HBO's Euphoria and Beyonce's mom even thinks she deserves an Emmy.

"I just binge watched the whole season and my-goodness you guys are incredibly great actresses!!!! Both of you !! Zendaya you deserve an Emmy Nomination for that performance !!!!! I was blown away!!!!!!!" Tina Knowles commented on Zendaya's share to Instagram.

She's not wrong.