Michael Avenatti's facing some legal troubles of his own these days. Although he led the charges against R. Kelly and defended Stormy Daniels in her case against Trump, and subsequently lost, he's proving to be a bit of a scumbag himself. Maybe not at the level of Kelly or Trump, but he's definitely showing a bit of shadiness to his character.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Last week, Avenatti was hit with charges related to defrauding his client, Stormy Daniels. The celebrity attorney was indicted on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft which allegedly funded his extravagant lifestyle. He arrived in court earlier today where he pleaded not guilty to the charges while also denying the allegations. He surrendered to the feds yesterday and was released on a bail package including $300K personal recognizance bond.

Federal prosecutors accused Avenatti of forging documents to rip off Daniels' of $300K that was initially meant to help the adult film star get herself a book deal.

Avenatti later claimed his innocence on Twitter. "No monies relating to Ms. Daniels were ever misappropriated or mishandled. She received millions of dollars worth of legal services and we spent huge sums in expenses. She directly paid only $100.00 for all that she received. I look forward to a jury hearing the evidence,” he wrote.

We'll keep you updated on more information on his case.