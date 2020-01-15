Michael Avenatti might be championed for his fight against Trump and R. Kelly but he has his own legal issues that he's dealing with. In the midst of being heralded for his legal work, he was arrested on embezzlement charges but was later out of jail on pretrial release conditions. According to NBC, he's now locked up again because he violated those conditions.



The IRS reportedly arrested Avenatti, a federal prosecutor confirmed. The details of his arrest haven't been revealed and court documents are currently sealed. Avenatti will appear in court today in Santa Ana.

"It's my understanding it has something to do with a bail violation, but I don't have the warrant," H. Dean Steward, Avenatti's lawyer, said about the arrest. "Exactly what the details are I don't know. But I'm almost positive it has something to do with finances," Steward added. He revealed Avenatti owes millions of dollars from civil judgments. Steward revealed that there's a good chance Avenatti will remain in police custody until he appears in court today.

Avenatti is charged with wire fired, attempting to obstruct the IRS, identity theft, bank fraud, and making a false testimony under oath in California after he was accused of embezzlement by a paraplegic man once represented by the lawyer who said Avenatti took $4M from him.

We'll keep you updated on the case.