Michael Aristotle Joins Erica Banks On "Want It"

Michael Aristotle & Erica Banks come together on "Want It."

Michael Aristotle has been on something f a roll as of late, carefully building the road that leads to his forthcoming album. Now, the Atlanta-bred emcee returns to lend the assist on Dallas star Erica Banks' latest.

In a new clip, the duo comes together for their "Want It" collaboration, plucked straight from Banks' Art Of The Hustle project, released back in March. The track takes on the form of playful banter shared between Aristotle and Banks as they detail bedroom secrets over bouncy production suited for late nights and endless weekends, and just in time for the new season.

Get into the new offering up top.