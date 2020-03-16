mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Michael Aristotle Comes Of Age On "Almost There"

Milca P.
March 16, 2020 03:40
Almost There
Michael Aristotle

Listen to Michael Aristotle's newest.


Michael Aristotle has dropped off his newest arrival in the form of the long-awaited Almost There album. The project arrives as the Atlanta native continues to build his repertoire alongside producer Wili Hendrixs to craft a catalog draped in bravado and southern swagger. Outfitted with 15 tracks total, the effort features expertly-selected featured voices from Cantrell, Deante' Hitchcock, Erica Banks, Shamba, and Jaquebeatz among others. 

The project finds Aristotle at his best (to date) and arrives with plenty of co-signs as China Milian and Missy Elliot count themselves among the host of supporters who have encouraged fans to lend their ear to the body of work. Enjoy it below.

Michael Aristotle Mixtapes new music
