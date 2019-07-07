Michael Aristotle & Erica Banks Reunite On "Smash"

The last full-length entry we got from Atlanta's Michael Aristotle arrives in the form of last year's stellar E outing, which found the southern emcee proving his weight in lyrical gold and asserting himself as one of the most promising talents to emerge from the region.

Since then, he's kept listeners on their toes, teasing the arrival of a full-length album sometime this year. He's satiated palates with a few guest appearances peppered throughout the year, including a recently featured look on Dallas emcee Erica Banks' "Want It" track.

Now, Banks is returning the favor, hopping on Aristotle's "Smash" track, a suggestive new banger produced by Wili Hendrixs and Flacko Blanco. On the track, the duo trade off on bedroom encounters and the tales to match.

Get into it below.

Quotable Lyrics

If I can't hit from the back, I don't wanna smash

I was stuck at the bottom, then I made me some cash

She doing me well, I bon appetit

We don't kiss and tell, we keep it discreet