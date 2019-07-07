mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Michael Aristotle & Erica Banks Reunite On "Smash"

Milca P.
July 07, 2019
Smash
Michael Aristotle Feat. Erica Banks

Michael Aristotle continues to tease the project.


The last full-length entry we got from Atlanta's Michael Aristotle arrives in the form of last year's stellar E outing, which found the southern emcee proving his weight in lyrical gold and asserting himself as one of the most promising talents to emerge from the region.

Since then, he's kept listeners on their toes, teasing the arrival of a full-length album sometime this year. He's satiated palates with a few guest appearances peppered throughout the year, including a recently featured look on Dallas emcee Erica Banks' "Want It" track.

Now, Banks is returning the favor, hopping on Aristotle's "Smash" track, a suggestive new banger produced by Wili Hendrixs and Flacko Blanco. On the track, the duo trade off on bedroom encounters and the tales to match.

Get into it below.

Quotable Lyrics

If I can't hit from the back, I don't wanna smash
I was stuck at the bottom, then I made me some cash
She doing me well, I bon appetit
We don't kiss and tell, we keep it discreet

Michael Aristotle Erica Banks Smash Songs Music dallas atlanta
