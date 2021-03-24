Spring Break has always been one of the rowdiest, chaotic, and party-driven aspects of college and university life, but after a disturbing report from the Miami Herald, it appears that spring break festivities in South Beach took a dark turn this past week. According to the Florida news outlet, a 24-year-old woman visiting from Pennsylvania was found “semi nude” and dead in a bed at the Albion Hotel. Local authorities also believe that the unnamed woman was also drugged and raped prior to her death.

The Miami Herald reports that Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, have both been arrested on charges of burglary with battery, sexual battery, petty theft, and the fraudulent use of a credit card. Authorities are currently investigating the woman's cause of death to determine if the drugs that were reportedly given to her led to her death, which could result in the two men also being hit with a manslaughter or murder charge.

Collier and Taylor were both arrested on Sunday, and when appearing in court on Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer ruled that the two men will remain in jail until their trial due to them being from out of state. According to the Miami Herald, Collier has already confessed to the crimes, claiming that he watched as Taylor gave the girl a “green pill” before they walked the victim back to the hotel and took turns having sex with her. Collier also claimed that the victim went unconscious, but Taylor reportedly forced himself on her anyway before the two stole her cash, credit cards, and phone while fleeing the room.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Stay tuned for more updates as this story continues to develop.

