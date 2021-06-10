Over Memorial Day Weekend, the El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami became a frightening site after a deadly ambush took place. Gunfire rang out resulting in the deaths of three people while 23 others were injured. Suspects have yet to be named, but a local rapper named Tigoose managed to avoid getting himself hurt. According to his father, who goes by the name "Goose," Christopher "Tigoose" Osuna was scheduled to perform at El Mula before the shooting occurred. Tigoose wasn't injured, but days later, he reportedly died in a fiery car crash.

According to WSVN 7News in Miami, Tigoose was in a vehicle with another person when they collided with an SUV driven by a pregnant mother who was riding with her six children. “My son was in the back seat,” the mother reportedly said. “He just had blood and everything coming from his nose. It was just crazy.”

“There was another car that left the scene,” she added. “That wasn’t just no make a mistake and you get in the wrong lane.” It's reported that an Infiniti involved in the incident, said to be Tigoose and another person, was seen driving down the road on the wrong side of the road. Following the crash, the vehicle "burst into flames."

Tigoose's father reflected on his son avoiding injury in the shooting days prior. “Everyone else got hit but him,” said Goose. “To me, it’s like final destination. It ain’t happened that day but something happened to him another day.” He believes that the third car seen on surveillance footage fleeing the scene is somehow involved.

We send our condolences to Tigoose's loved ones.

