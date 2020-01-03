The Miami Heat are reportedly planning to retire Dwyane Wade's No. 3 jersey at the AmericanAirlines Arena on February 22, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The Heat will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on that night, but it remains to be seen exactly when the jersey retirement ceremony will take place.

Wade will become the fifth Heat player to have his jersey retired, joining Chris Bosh (1), Tim Hardaway (10) Shaquille O'Neal (32) and Alonzo Mourning (33).

The Heat drafted Wade fifth overall out of Marquette in the 2003 NBA Draft and he spent his first 13 seasons with the team, earning All Star honors in 12 of those years and capturing three NBA titles along the way. After brief stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade returned to Miami for the final 1+ seasons of his illustrious 16-year career.

He ranks first all-time in Miami Heat history in a number of categories including games played (948), points (21,556), assists (5,310) and steals (1,492). In addition to his 13 All-Star appearance and 3 NBA titles, Wade earned All-NBA honors eight times and was the 2006 NBA Finals MVP.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images