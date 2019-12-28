We're reporting on heartwarming news today. Miami Heat-star Chris Silva had a beautiful surprise this past Christmas Day. After leaving his home country of Gabon in Africa at the young age of only 16 years old, the ball player was unable to see his mother for almost 3 years. Lack of accessibility, schedule restrictions and more can be named as the many reasons why. However, this year things were different for Chris because his team, in collaboration with the NBA Africa initiative, surprised the player with a visit from his mother dearest on Christmas. In a video shared on YouTube, we can see the unexpecting player practicing in the court when his mother appears out of nowhere. Tears are shed and the precious moment is just beautiful to watch altogether. We're not crying, we swear. Watch the video below.

Moreover, the surprise was also shared by Mark Jones of ESPN, who tweeted the following: "This is awesome. Watch @MiamiHEAT Chris Silva see his Mom for the first time in 3 years..The Heat with the help of @nba commisioner Adam Silver helped make it a great Holiday Season." Miracles do happen on Christmas Day and it is wonderful to see Chris and his mother reuniting.

