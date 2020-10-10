Shout out to Jimmy Butler, one time. The Miami Heat managed to live to see another day in the NBA Finals after barely managing to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in game 5. The Heat won 111-108 against the Lakers, barely saving their asses and forcing their way into game 6. It was a crucial game for the Heat since they went into game 5 with the Heat having a 3-1 lead in the series.

It was a remarkable game for Jimmy Butler who nabbed 22 points, six boards, six assists and three steals within the first half of the game, becoming the first NBA player to do so, according to NBA.com. Butler also recorded another triple-double during the game.

The game really boiled down to the last few seconds of the game and Danny Green, unfortunately, didn't make the play as expected for the Lakers. While he's been getting dragged by Lakers fans, LeBron James addressed the play in a post-game interview.

"I trusted him, we trusted him and it just didn’t go and you live with that, it’s one of the best shots we could have gotten," James said during the interview. "Danny had a hell of a look. It just didn't go down. I know he wishes he could have it again. I wish I can make a better pass. But you just live with it.

