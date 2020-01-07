Last week it was reported that the Miami Heat planned to retire Dwyane Wade's No. 3 jersey at the AmericanAirlines Arena on February 22, during their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Tuesday, the Heat not only confirmed that they will raise No. 3 into the rafters during halftime of that game, but they also announced a three-day "L3GACY Celebration."

The L3GACY Celebration will kickoff at AmericanAirlines Arena on February 21 with "The Flashback," described as "a look back at Dwyane's most legendary moments, as told by the people and players who lived them." The Heat press release notes that this is a Season Ticket Member-only event at AmericanAirlines Arena, but will broadcast live on Fox Sports Sun and AM 790 The Ticket.

The festivities will conclude on Sunday, February 23 with the debut screening of the Dwyane Wade/ESPN Films Documentary. This event will be open to the general public, with tickets available for $3 beginning January 17th at 10am. Proceeds will benefit the Wade’s World Foundation.

The Heat drafted Wade fifth overall out of Marquette in the 2003 NBA Draft and he spent his first 13 seasons with the team, earning All Star honors in 12 of those years and capturing three NBA titles along the way. After brief stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade returned to Miami for the final 1+ seasons of his illustrious 16-year career.

He ranks first all-time in Miami Heat history in a number of categories including games played (948), points (21,556), assists (5,310) and steals (1,492). In addition to his 13 All-Star appearance and 3 NBA titles, Wade earned All-NBA honors eight times and was the 2006 NBA Finals MVP.

Wade will become the fifth Heat player to have his jersey retired, joining Chris Bosh (1), Tim Hardaway (10) Shaquille O'Neal (32) and Alonzo Mourning (33).