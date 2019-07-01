The Miami Heat have reportedly found a team willing to trade for Hassan Whiteside, as they continue to pursue a sign-and-trade for free agent All Star, Jimmy Butler.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat are sending Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Meyers Leonard and Mo Harkless.

Whiteside, 30, signed a four-year, $98 million deal with the Miami Heat in the summer of 2016 and went on to have a career year, posting 17 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. However, his numbers have declined in each of the last two seasons, while Bam Adebayo emerged as Miami's starting center. Last season, Whiteside averaged 12.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in roughly 23 minutes per game.

In addition to Whiteside, the Blazers have also acquired Kent Bazemore and Mario Hezonja, while re-signing veteran shooting guard Rodney Hood. Not to mention, Portland and All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard agreed to a four-year $196 million supermax extension.