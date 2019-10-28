The Miami Dolphins are parting ways with their leading rusher, Kenyan Drake, following a week filled with rumors ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have agreed to trade Drake to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2020 6th-round pick that could become a 5th-round pick. The move gives the Cardinals (3-4-1) some much needed depth at the running back position, as David Johnson and Chase Edmonds are both sidelined with injuries heading into their Thursday night showdown against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers.

Drake, 25, was selected by Miami in the third round of the 2016 draft but it recently became clear that the team had no intentions of signing him to an extension. He has 348 total yards this season, split evenly 174-174 between rushing and receiving.

Today's trade is just the latest move by the Dolphins in their attempt to stockpile draft picks as their winless season rolls along. Other players who have been dealt by Miami in the past few months include left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Kiko Alonso. According to ESPN, Miami now has 13 picks in the 2020 draft, including three first-round picks.

With Drake now gone, the Dolphins will continue to lean on their 2018 fourth-round pick, Mark Walton, as they take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh tonight.