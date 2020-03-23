M.I.A. Releases Her First Single In 3 Years, "OHMNI 202091"

M.I.A. is back.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The British rapper released her first song in three years for free on her Patreon page, Saturday night, on the 15th anniversary of her debut album Arular. M.I.A. began her Patreon back in January, saying new music and other creative projects should be expected to release on the page.

“The vision for Patreon is that this year I’m going to be going on a journey, release a new record and doing other creative projects and I wanted you guys to come with me,” she said.

“I’m going to try something different, which is basically to open up the conversation with my fans. So come and check me, subscribe, and let’s see what we can do together.”

The new track is on par with the hardest-hitting M.I.A. tracks of yore. She returns with a banging, experimental beat, and braggadocious lyrics. Check out "OHMNI 202091" here.

Quotable Lyrics:

My avatar floating like a shooting star

Caught on a dash cam of a cop car

Be careful of the games that’ll take u too far

What u manifest you should keep it on a parr