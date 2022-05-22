It's been a long time since Mia Khalifa made the decision to enter the adult film industry for a brief – but undeniably impactful – stint as a porn star. In the years since her 2014 debut, the Lebanese entertainer has discovered that she still has a passion for content creating, although now she's been crafting stuff of a much more safe-for-work nature.

On TikTok, the 29-year-old has amassed over 30 million followers, but rather than use her platform to advertise to her community and make more money, Khalifa likes to keep things relatable, sharing videos about her relationship, her controversial early adulthood, and even her boob job – which is exactly why fans are so drawn to her.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

During a recent interview with Bustle, the internet star opened up about her failure to find a conventional job after walking away from porn due to constant recognition, no matter how hard she tried to disguise herself.

Thankfully, the internet has been accepting; particularly TikTok, which Khalifa described as a "safe and fun" platform due to the high female demographics in her audience. Elsewhere, she also praised OnlyFans, where she sells "safe for work but spicy" content.

Check out some of her juiciest posts below.

All these years after retiring from the adult entertainment industry, at least the content creator can now look back and laugh at her past.

While she may not have as much junk in the trunk as she would like, Khalifa certainly has a great sense of humour.

Being a celebrity comes with its share of intrusive questions, but thankfully, the 29-year-old has become a pro at laughing them off.

After trying out Coi Leray’s TikTok challenge last last year, Khalifa said that she was due for a “Megan [Thee Stallion] knee replacement.”

In one video, the entertainer gave her 32.8 million followers a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at her twerking lessons.

While she’s had some work done over the years, Khalifa is all about embracing her natural beauty, too.

Like many of the other women on TikTok, Mia loves an OOTD post.

She also lets us live vicariously through her, sharing her late-night munchies, among other things.

Are you convinced yet? Go toss @miakhalifa a follow on TikTok ASAP.