Mia Khalifa has had a career unlike anyone else, but at 29, she wants the world to respect the rebrand she's gone through. In a recent interview with Bustle, the former porn star opened up about her younger days, some of which she spent working in the adult entertainment industry, as well as what she's been up to lately, among other things.

When asked how she crafted her stage name, the Lebanon native explained that it came from "that of her dog at the time, Mia, and the rapper Wiz Khalifa," adding that she liked the Taylor Gang rapper's music, and it "felt Arabic."

Ironically enough, Khalifa was told she should change her pick "because it sounds slutty and people won't be able to spell it," although the fact that she was once declared Pornhub's "No.1 ranked performer" disputes that.

At one point during her chat with Charlotte Shane, the entertainer shared that her attempts at pursuing "more conventional jobs like a bookkeeper and paralegal" after retiring from porn "were doomed," no matter how hard she tried.

"Though she cut and dyed her long, dark hair, co-workers and clients alike made it clear that they’d seen her on their screens. She says their behaviour was so disruptive that one employer, a construction firm, stopped letting customers into the office."





While she didn't have much luck pursuing the corporate life, Khalifa seems to have found her place on social media, where she boasts communities of 28 million on Instagram and 32 million on TikTok. According to the adult actress, the latter is a "safe and fun" platform for her because her audience is more female-centric.

Khalifa also opened up about her OnlyFans, where she sells "safe for work but spicy" content. "I had written it off for so long because I was insecure," she explained of joining the platform, praising it for helping her understand the "difference between ethical and unethical ways to consume porn."

Read Mia Khalifa's full Bustle profile here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

