M.I.A. Drops Off New "Babylon" Track & Video

M.I.A. has recently shared a new "Babylon" single, placing the track up for NFT auction in conjunction with the release. Currently available via ohmni.com, the cut comes with a brief snippet via Youtube for the public.

The drop takes part in a collection of NFTs from M.I.A. as her Vicki Leekx mixtape of 2010 is being made available as an NFT as well, following up on the full-blown NFT art exhibit that she launched earlier this year.

Proceeds from the sales of her most recent drops will go towards Courage Found, an organization that finds roots in defending the likes of Julian Assange and Edward Snowden in an effort to protect "source protection and the right to know." It current campaign is in fighting against the extradition of Julian Assange from the U.K. to the United States.