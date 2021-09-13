Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker performed their hit, “Papercuts,” during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Sunday night. Ahead of their performance, their girlfriends, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, referred to them as "our future baby daddies."

The intricate show saw Kelly covered with thorns lying on a grave to kick things off. He finished the set by smashing his guitar on stage.



Earlier in the night, Kelly got into a scrap with UFC fighter Conor McGregor on the red carpet. It was rumored that McGregor had asked MGK for a picture, but the rapper refused. Afterward, McGregor told Entertainment Tonight that he doesn't even know the rapper.

“I don’t know the guy. Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean?” McGregor explained on the carpet. “I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

Kelly, on the other hand, dodged questions when asked about the incident.

Check out Kelly and Barker's electric performance below, as well as, Fox and Kardashian's introduction.

