31-year-old Machine Gun Kelly is gearing up for one of the biggest days of his life – his wedding to Transformers actress Megan Fox. While the couple has been pretty open about the oddities of their relationship ahead of their big day, the members of Colson Baker's wedding party have remained a secret, until now, that is.

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the rapper-turned-rocker revealed that his comedian friend Pete Davidson will likely be among those standing beside him as he starts this next chapter of his life. "Will Pete Davidson be your best man? I believe he will be," the host asked MGK.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"I think my side is gonna be an army... I have so many close and best friends that have been with me for all these years, but yeah, I think Pete's absolutely gonna be standing there with me," the "Wild Boy" hitmaker told Stern, adding, "We should mic him just for commentary anyway."

Elsewhere in the interview, as noted by Page Six, Baker discussed his buddy's infamous public feud with Kanye West from earlier this year, revealing that he's "totally" been supporting the Saturday Night Live performer.

"At the end of the day, man, we’re young men trying to find our place in the world and figuring it out, and it doesn’t really help when you’ve got a million different voices ripping you apart or telling you, ‘You’re doing this wrong,'" the mainstream sellout hitmaker shared on Wednesday.

"We’re all just figuring it out, man. This is life," he continued. "We love everybody, man. We have so much love. It’s almost like, if we need to be the vessels for people’s anger, then so be it. That must be why we’re here. I do hope that they can feel our spirit and see that we love you.”

Kelly also gave his take on Davidson's budding relationship with 41-year-old Kim Kardashian, revealing that he's "so happy" for his friend – check out a clip from the recording artist's interview with Howard Stern below.

[Via] [Via]