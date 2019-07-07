MGK Puts No Pause On His Reign In "Roulette"

MGK gets down to the nitty-gritty on the hardcore track "Roulette." Although the majority of the tracks on his recent project Hotel Diablo all chime in on topics of mental health and more vulnerable sides of the rapper, this song delves into the darker, rougher edges of MGK's persona. In "Roulette," the Hip Hop artist admits he has faced death continuously, but still does not fear to look straight into its eyes. The undertones of the track are threatening and so is MGK's voice rough-riding through the song. It definitely sets this song apart from the others belonging to Hotel Diablo.

On Friday morning, July 5th, the rapper-actor Machine Gun Kelly dropped off his fourth studio album featuring Naomi Wild, Lil Skies, Trippie Redd, Madison Love, Phem, YUNGBLUD, and Travis Barker. The album is sonically versatile and includes an array of different vibes from Rock to trap. The neo-noir album is definitely worth a listen.

Quotable Lyrics

But I'm chosen, so I'm rollin'

With 11 of my closest, on a mission to get rich like Danny Ocean, how we rollin'