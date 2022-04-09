It's no secret that some people have negative feelings about Machine Gun Kelly, but that didn't stop the rapper-turned-rocker from disguising himself (poorly, as you'll soon find out) and taking over the streets of Hollywood to hear out stranger's thoughts on him for the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

As Complex notes, in the past, we've seen names like Matthew McConaughey, Drake, and Miley Cyrus take on a similar assignment from the late-night host. For his turn, Colson Baker covered his countless tattoos with plenty of makeup and put on an unconvincing wig before joking, "I feel like this is what the profile picture of all the people that hate me looks like."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

One of the first responses MGK received was, "Uhhh, I’m not a huge fan, I think his new direction’s a little forced." When asking another interviewee if they think that the mainstream sellout artist resembles Ellen DeGeneres they said, "No, I don't see it," but when showed a side-by-side comparison changed their answer to, "Yeah, the bangs. It's the bangs for me."

At a particularly comedic part of the clip, a person dressed as Spider-Man walked by and immediately identified Baker, resulting in him getting cussed out. "Spider-Man, you're supposed to respect secret identities," the recording artist told the superhero.

Elsewhere in the segment, Machine Gun Kelly was recognized again – mostly due to his height – although this person was a fan, and has an interesting story to tell, revealing that they jumped off the roof at one of his concerts.

"Oh my God, you're him?" the 31-year-old asked. "Dude, you won MVP of that whole show!" Check out the full Jimmy Kimmel Live clip above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

