The premiere of Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun's directorial debut, Good Mourning, is quickly approaching, and ahead of the film's arrival, the two multi-hyphenates have been spilling plenty of tea about the makings of their movie, including a revelation that Drake was actually supposed to play a fake version of himself. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts got in the way.

As Complex reports, Mod and MGK recently took part in an Audacy Check In, during which they explained why the Canadian rapper never got a chance to appear in their forthcoming flick, despite everyone's best efforts.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"Drake was initially going to be Drake in the movie, and the schedules kept [conflicting,]" the father of one said, nearly 7 and a half minutes into the interview.

"Every day that Drake could actually do it – cause when you shoot a movie every day is planned – we had it where ‘Oh Drake could come this day this is what it’s gonna be,’ and the house owner couldn’t let up their house for that night, and it had to be at this place because we were very like set on every location that we found."

The "Wild Boy" rapper went on to explain that the second time Champagne Papi had some free time, he was in Toronto. "He was like, ‘If you send a jet we can get there on time,’ and we were like, ‘Ahh but this isn’t a Marvel movie budget.’ We would have to spend the whole movie budget on this jet."

As it turns out Mod Sun and MGK were joking about "fake Drake" long before a Drizzy impersonator appeared on the radar (and is now even earning money to perform the 6ix God's songs). "Dude, we wrote the Fake Drake joke way before a Fake Drake ever went viral which is what trips me out," Colson Baker said.

"So much of the movie, like we wrote the [Avril Lavigne] jokes way before he ever started dating Avril. So many things happened after we wrote them. So like, Fake Drake we had shot months and maybe a year before a real Fake Drake started popping."

Elsewhere in the news, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he wrote Good Mourning after receiving what he thought was a break-up text from Megan Fox – read more about that here, and watch the director's Audacy Check In episode below.

[Via]