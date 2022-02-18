Last Sunday's Super Bowl was easily one of the biggest events of the year so far, which is precisely why the world is still talking about it – particularly, the celebrity antics that took place at the game. On a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host revealed that he sent his elderly English parents to the game to help cover it, and the results were hilarious, to say the least.

During their trip to Los Angeles, Mama and Papa Corden – who later become known to us as DJ Sax Daddy and Margie Marg – crossed paths with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who spoke with the foreign couple about their recent engagement, and even recreated one of their most famous photos.





MGK and his fiancée have a tendency to keep things R-rated, so audiences couldn't help but laugh when the "Wild Boy" rapper suggested that the two sets of lovers reimagine the image snapped of him and Fox making out beside Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in a bathroom.

The interview also saw James' dad and Colson Baker come together for a musical collab, with the former pulling out his saxophone to show off his serious skills.





Elsewhere, the Corden's took to the red carpet to interview some of the athletes and stars attending and got an uber-glamorous American makeover before meeting up with Steve Aoki to learn a thing or two about the art of DJing.

Check out the full segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden below.

