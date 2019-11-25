mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MFnMelo Feeds The People On "Everybody Eats" Ft. Saba, Mick Jenkins & More

Aron A.
November 25, 2019 13:22
Everybody Eats
MFnMelo

MFnMelo is back in the mix with his new project.


With appearances from Mick Jenkins, Saba and more, MFnMelo dropped off his new project, Everybody Eats earlier today. The project is short and concise, with only eleven tracks, as MFnMelo recruits members of Pivot Gang and close collaborators to create his follow-up to 2017's Melodramatic. 

Pivot Gang came in strong this year with their debut project as a collective, You Can't Sit With Us. The group hit the road in support of the project which concluded earlier this year, although the annual John Walt Day in Chicago will take place Nov 29th-30th. MFnMelo recently dropped off the single, "What A Life" but today, he returned with the first solo project from Pivot Gang since the release of You Can't Sit With Us.

Peep his new project below. 

 

