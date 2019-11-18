MFnMelo Drops "What A Life" Featuring Saba

MFnMelo has some heat that he's ready to unleash in one week's time. The Pivot Gang rapper announced that his upcoming album Everybody Eats will be released on Monday, November 25. In addition to the announcement, MFnMelo dropped a single off the album called "What A Life" featuring Saba. The beat is almost atmospheric and relies heavily on instruments throughout, setting a chill vibe as the lead single. MFnMelo and Saba's styles mesh well together on the Monte Booker produced track to provide listeners with a preview of what's to come next week.

The tracklist reveals that the album is 11 songs long and features Frsh Waters, Mick Jenkins, and more. Listen to "What A Life" on the player below to see what the Pivot Gang rappers cooked up.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yesterday I was just in France

The day before that we were scrambling just trying to get meals

Treating fast food like a 5-star

Check arriving all of us split the bill