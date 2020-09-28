MFnMelo Celebrates His Birthday With "Portions"

Lately, it feels like Pivot Gang has been applying some pressure. Saba dropped some new music last week and now, MFnMelo just dropped a three-pack for his birthday, coming through with Portions.

Putting on for Chicago, MFnMelo is following up on his debut studio album Everybody Eats, which was released late last year. Despite only including three songs on the pack, MFnMelo shines over production from Flex Lennon and Nedo, Berlo, and Kyle The Engineer.

The EP features Radamiz and theMIND. While all of the songs are dope, "Mario Kart" has that particular "je ne sais quoi" about it, glowing in the middle of the tracklist.

Listen to the new EP below and let us know what you're thinking.

Tracklist:

1. Nevertheless (feat. Radamiz)

2. Mario Kart (feat. theMIND)

3. Paid Dues