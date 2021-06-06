MFnMelo & squeakPIVOT Unveil New Project "En Route"

Chicago's Pivot Gang have collectively offered an insightful look into the world of Chicago from their lens. While it's been two years since they dropped off their project, You Can't Sit With Us, each member has continued to deliver solid music, from Saba to Joseph Chilliams, and of course, MFnMelo. The Everybody Eats rapper has been consistent with each and every one of his release. Now, with summer just around the corner, he's teamed up with fellow Pivot Gang member squeakPIVOT for their new collaborative project, En Route. The new EP from Melo and squeak is eight songs of breezy vibes fitting for the summer months ahead.

Chec k out the latest from MFnMelo below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track from the record.