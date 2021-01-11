MF DOOM's birthday is reportedly July 13th, not January 9th as everyone seemed to believe.
MF DOOM's birthday, which was widely believed to be on January 9th, is actually July 13th, according to Madlib's manager, Eothen Alapatt.
Doubt surrounding the late rapper's date of birth began with a thread on Reddit which referenced his appearance during a US Senate hearing on voter registration on May 28th, 1991. At the hearing, DOOM claimed to be 19-years-old, which would contradict with a January birthday. Users in the thread also found a 1998 arrest in Baltimore which listed the rap legend's date of birth as July 13th, 1971.
Okayplayer reached out to Alapatt for clarification, to which he replied:
No, I don’t think today is his birthday. He always wished me happy birthday on July 12th and I always wished him happy birthday on July 13th. Unless he was just not correcting me or lying to me, that’s when I know his birthday to be. He also seemed more like a Cancer than a Capricorn, and his and Otis’s chemistry had that Cancer/Scorpio thing to it too.
Stones Throw Records also clarified DOOM's birthday on Twitter while replying to the New York Knicks: "This is cool to see from the Knicks. Hope they do it again on DOOM's birthday, July 13."
