Today would have been MF DOOM's 50th birthday, and it feels appropriate to celebrate the legendary lyricist's legacy. Though he passed away on October 31st, 2020, many fans only came to learn of his death on December 31st, when his team publically announced the news. He was 49 years old.

An icon respected in all circles from the underground scene to the mainstream, DOOM's unparalleled pen game easily stood tall as one of hip-hop's most unique. Never afraid to immerse himself in a deeply conceptual idea, DOOM expressed his creativity through a variety of different alter egos, culminating in a discography running six studio albums and seven collaborative albums deep.

C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images

Though he's certainly technically sound enough to entice a casual listener, part of the joy in listening to DOOM's music is immersing oneself in the bars. His wordplay was so slick and layered that it would often require more thought than the average emcee might elicit; who else would dare make Dick Dastardly and Mutley, two members of the Hannah Barbara rogue gallery, into a punchline? Yet never once did he sound like he was overcompensating. Instead, he frequently exuded the energy of a true genius -- albeit one of the delightfully villainous variety, not unlike the famous antagonist who shares his namesake, Dr. Doom.

We'd like to send some birthday love to DOOM and his family, and may they take solace in knowing how many people were -- and remain -- impacted by his legacy. A legend who was never afraid to stay true to himself and follow even his wildest artistic instincts, there's no doubt that MF DOOM will live on. Happy 50th!

WATCH: MF DOOM - Accordion