MF DOOM Makes A Posthumous Appearance With Jay Electronica On Sonnyjim & The Purist’s “Barz Simpson”

Since 2018, London-based producer The Purist has been working with Birmingham, U.K. rapper Sonnyjim on White Girl Wasted, an upcoming collaborative effort between the two that’s said to feature appearances from DJ Premiere, Madlib, Lee Scott, and Milkavelli.

While we haven’t received an official release date just yet, on Monday (August 15) the musical duo did drop off a new single called “Barz Simpson” to give fans a taste of what they’ve been cooking up, with the new track boasting not only a posthumous verse from MF DOOM, but also some clever bars from Jay Electronica.

“I paint a picture like Salvador / Good God, what a matador,” the former begins his verse. “Retrieve all the sheets while the wolves was asleep / What a mighty fine day for a metaphor, huh / Like Adele, hello from the other side / The flow is paranormal, the show was another vibe.”

Stream “Barz Simpson” below and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the White Girl Wasted joint album from Sonnyjim and The Purist

