MF Doom Appears On UK Producer Wilma Archer's New Single, "Last Sniff"

Daniel Dumile is an unpredictable man. He can pop up anywhere at anytime, or nowhere. He records under multiple aliases and sporadically alternates between them. While MF Doom hasn't put out a proper solo album since 2009's Born Like This, he has remained prolific in more subtle ways. He drops loosies through Adult Swim and features on the projects of underground artists like Your Old Droog.

His latest unexpected appearance is on Wilma Archer's "Last Sniff", a single off his forthcoming debut album, A Western Circular. Archer is U.K. producer and multi-instrumentalist, meaning DOOM provides the sole vocal performance on this song. Doom spits a verse over Archer's slightly-ominous arrangement. If you dig Archer's work, his album will be out April 3 via Domino.

This song arrives just hours after Drake listed Doom among his list of "some of the greatest ever". The last time Doom's name was trending online was when Hannibal Buress pretended to be him onstage at the Adult Swim Festival. This incident prompted an HNHH think-piece: Why MF Doom Is Allowed to Use Imposters On Stage.

Quotable Lyrics

Tending to be pretending to end a dude's legacy

With numbers that run concurrent, stilla be a century

Or end in a heartbeat, them streets, damn

For simply just trying to eat and feed fam