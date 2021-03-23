mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MF DOOM & Madlib Were "America's Most Blunted"

Mitch Findlay
March 23, 2021 16:25
MF DOOM and Madlib's deranged masterpiece "Madvillany" celebrates seventeen years of existence.


The hip-hop world continues to mourn the loss of MF DOOM, who passed away on October 31st, 2020. Widely hailed as a creative genius and artistic visionary, DOOM left behind an esteemed discography of classic records -- including but not exclusive to the Madlib-produced Madvillany, a 2004 project regarded as one of rap's greatest releases. Considering that the album has officially turned seventeen today, it feels appropriate to highlight one of Madvillany's singles, "America's Most Blunted." 

Though Madlib's in-your-face production might not be something modern audiences are entirely used to, it helped emphasize how truly unique Madvillainy was as a strange and cohesive sonic experience. As an emcee, DOOM seemed to thrive over beats with plenty of character, and though he did dabble masterfully in the abstract, his frank way with words was equally profound. "DOOM nominated for the best rolled L's," he boasts, over Madlib's bombastic beat. "And they wonder how he dealt with stress so well." 

Happy anniversary to MF DOOM and Madlib's Madvillany, and rest in peace to one of the game's true originators. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

DOOM nominated for the best rolled L's
And they wondered how he dealt with stress so well
Wild guess? You could say he stay sedated
Some say buddha-ed, some say faded
Someday pray that he will grow a farm barn full
Recent research show it's not so darn harmful
Sometimes you might need to detox
It can help you with your rhyme flow and your beat-box

