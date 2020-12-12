MF DOOM & BadBadNotGood Connect On "The Chocolate Conquistadors"

It's not often that we hear from MF DOOM but when the enigmatic rapper does decide to pop out, it's for a good reason. Teaming up with BadBadNotGood, Doom and the Canadian jazz trio reunite on wax for a funky new vibe to jumpstart your Saturday weekend titled, "The Chocolate Conquistadors." The song is a union of incredible instrumentation and DOOM's penchant for odd-ball, a stream-of-conscious flow that rattles through the funky production. This marks the first time they've worked together since collaborating on Ghostface Killah's "Ray Gun" from Sour Soul.

The collaboration is set to appear Grand Theft Auto Online's Cayo Perica Heist update. Additionally, it's reported that they'll also have solo songs featured on in-game stations from Flying Lotus and Giles Peterson.

Quotable Lyrics

Drunk by intoxicness, all blessed

All dressed is God's royalty

God's just wanna be righteous Lords accordingly

Educated by the highly elevated

Melinated, and mind renovated

Once they stumble across the right answer



