MF DOOM & BadBadNotGood Connect On "The Chocolate Conquistadors"

Aron A.
December 12, 2020 12:01
MF DOOM & BadBadNotGood connect for a funky new single from "Grand Theft Auto: Cayo Perica Heist."


It's not often that we hear from MF DOOM but when the enigmatic rapper does decide to pop out, it's for a good reason. Teaming up with BadBadNotGood, Doom and the Canadian jazz trio reunite on wax for a funky new vibe to jumpstart your Saturday weekend titled, "The Chocolate Conquistadors." The song is a union of incredible instrumentation and DOOM's penchant for odd-ball, a stream-of-conscious flow that rattles through the funky production. This marks the first time they've worked together since collaborating on Ghostface Killah's "Ray Gun" from Sour Soul

The collaboration is set to appear Grand Theft Auto Online's Cayo Perica Heist update. Additionally, it's reported that they'll also have solo songs featured on in-game stations from Flying Lotus and Giles Peterson. 

Quotable Lyrics
Drunk by intoxicness, all blessed
All dressed is God's royalty
God's just wanna be righteous Lords accordingly
Educated by the highly elevated
Melinated, and mind renovated
Once they stumble across the right answer

