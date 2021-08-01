Mez Pays Homage On New Track "Jme"

Ahead of his One Uncle EP release, Nottingham's Mez has touched down with a fitting tribute to Boy Better Know's Jme with a track of the same name.

In his truest form, Mez handles production on the hard-hitting offering while multitasking with energetic delivery as Mez cleverly weaves in influences from Jme tracks like "Pricks," "Man Don't Care," and "96 Bars of Revenge."

It marks Mez's first delivery of 2021, following up on a busy 2020 for the Grime mainstay in which he dropped off his Tyrone 3 project while his "Babylon Can't Roll" one-off caught a major look in Grand Theft Auto V.

One Uncle gets here on August 13, but until then, get acquainted with "Jme."

Quotable Lyrics

Time to up the levels again

A new durag's born every weekend

Tell a likkle fassy yuh nah haffi pretend

I'm old school something like Nokia 3310