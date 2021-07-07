Mez Keeps His Blade Sharpened With "Sandrock" Freestyle

There aren't many artists like Mez Heirs. Not only is he an elite lyricist in his own right, having played integral roles on projects like Dr. Dre's Compton and Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, but he also happens to be a solid director and filmmaker. So much so that he's become an essential member of J. Cole's videography squad, directing clips like "Middle Child" and "Amari."

Though Mez has certainly been keeping busy, there are many still eagerly awaiting a debut album from the creative emcee. Today, the rapper took to Instagram to offer up a brief freestyle, spitting some bars over Nas' classic "Hate Me Now" instrumental. "How many n***as is living a lie out here, let's be logical," he spits. "I know it when I hear it man, n***as be talking shit so colonical / all of them murderer raps attract that shit right beside of you / n***as should learn to speak life before life get tired of you."

Check this one out now, and stay tuned for more news on Mez's long-awaited new album -- should it ever come out.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

How many n***as is living a lie out here, let's be logical

I know it when I hear it man, n***as be talking shit so colonical

All of them murderer raps attract that shit right beside of you

N***as should learn to speak life before life get tired of you