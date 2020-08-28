Mez Continues Dropping Heat With "Loading"

If there's one thing Mez fans can agree on, it's that the lyricist's album needs to land as soon as possible. True, he's busy directing videos for J. Cole, or possibly even penning a few bars for Dr. Dre. Yet surely there must be time for the big debut. A noted perfectionist across several fields, Mez has been taking his sweet time setting the stage, though it hasn't been an entirely fruitless period. Singles like "Southside Mez" and now, "Loading" go a long way in dulling the pain of absence.

On his latest single, which comes produced by DJ Dahi & Frank Dukes, Mez takes to the bass-driven beat with practiced penmanship. It quickly becomes clear that his mind for crafting rhyme schemes is truly impressive, with the track's highest points arising whenever he busts out a new flow. "Reporters won't report the way we was brought up," he spits, his malleable cadence adding further character. "They just show us when we caught up, the coliseum love slaughter / Maybe we oughta run up in the newsroom with the strap / See if you still love drama."

Check it out now, and keep an eye out for that new Mez album whenever he decides to drop it. Based on the singles we've heard thus far, it will surely be worth the wait.

