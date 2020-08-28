mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mez Continues Dropping Heat With "Loading"

Mitch Findlay
August 28, 2020 14:06
As hype for his debut album continues to build, Mez adds another new single to the mix with the introspective "Loading."


If there's one thing Mez fans can agree on, it's that the lyricist's album needs to land as soon as possible. True, he's busy directing videos for J. Cole, or possibly even penning a few bars for Dr. Dre. Yet surely there must be time for the big debut. A noted perfectionist across several fields, Mez has been taking his sweet time setting the stage, though it hasn't been an entirely fruitless period. Singles like "Southside Mez" and now, "Loading" go a long way in dulling the pain of absence. 

On his latest single, which comes produced by DJ Dahi & Frank Dukes, Mez takes to the bass-driven beat with practiced penmanship. It quickly becomes clear that his mind for crafting rhyme schemes is truly impressive, with the track's highest points arising whenever he busts out a new flow. "Reporters won't report the way we was brought up," he spits, his malleable cadence adding further character. "They just show us when we caught up, the coliseum love slaughter / Maybe we oughta run up in the newsroom with the strap / See if you still love drama." 

Check it out now, and keep an eye out for that new Mez album whenever he decides to drop it. Based on the singles we've heard thus far, it will surely be worth the wait. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Reporters won't report the way we was brought up
They just show us when we caught up
The coliseum love slaughter
Maybe we oughta run up in the newsroom with the strap
See if you still love drama -- I fuckin' doubt it

