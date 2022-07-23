Meyhem Lauren & Daringer Tap Conway The Machine For "Red Pesto" Collab From Upcoming Album

August is looking to be a month full of hot new releases, including an upcoming joint effort from Meyhem Lauren and Daringer on their Black Vladimir album.

The project will include features from Action Bronson, Westside Gunn, Flee Lord, ELCamino, and Hologram, as well as Conway The Machine on the newly arrived single, "Red Pesto."

Over grimey production by Daringer, the two New York natives take turns trading gritty bars about their come-up and life in the rap game. "Stick to myself because I trust me / Pick a side, you a hustler or a cusp, b?" the chorus asks before flexing, "I'm gettin' money when I'm sleepin' / No days off, I'm gettin' money on the weekend."

Earlier this month, Lauren and his producer delivered "Broken Rubberbands" from their forthcoming joint effort, which we received an accompanying music video for just last week.

Stream "Red Pesto" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

