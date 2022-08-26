Meyhem Lauren & Daringer Drop "Black Vladimir"

After launching Black Truffles Records, Meyhem Lauren's tapped Daringer for the label's first release. The Queens rapper and the Griselda producer collide for Black Vladimir. The 15-track album is a marriage of Meyhem Lauren's vivid lyricism that produces lucid flashbacks of 90s hip-hop and Daringer's grimey New York-centric production style. The album boasts features from Action Bronson, as well as several members of Griselda, who are even heard on tracks they aren't featured on.

"I went to Buffalo to kick it with Griselda. It was a Halloween show and Westside Gunn brought out me and Prodigy (Mobb Deep) as special guests. Afterward, I was in Buffalo for a few days with Daringer, Conway and Westside Gunn making some music," Meyhem said in a statement. "Wes saw the chemistry I had with Daringer and suggested we should do an album together” Meyhem Lauren recalls. “The first three songs we made in Daringer’s house. All of Griselda was there and it bore witness to the process, which is why you hear them doing ad-libs on songs their not even on. It was natural, fun, easy and it just flowed.”

Check the album below.