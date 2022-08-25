Meyhem Lauren & Action Bronson Reunite On Daringer Production For "Black Pinot"

Meyhem Lauren and Daringer are revving up for the release of their new project, Black Vladimir, with the release of "Black Pinot" ft. Action Bronson. Daringer's grimey East Coast production delivers an ominous feel. Meyhem Lauren and Action Bronson's viscous flows paint harrowing images of the New York streets in the 90s.

Black Vladimir will arrive at midnight with appearances from Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Flee Lord, ELCamino, and Hologram.

Aside from the upcoming project, Meyhem Lauren has been showcasing his culinary skills with his new YouTube series, Flavor In Your Ear, which has developed a strong following over the years.

The latest release from Meyhem Lauren and Daringer serves as the final single before the album drops in its entirety. Prior to "Black Pinot," the two delivered "Trigger Point Therapy" ft. Westside Gunn, "Red Pesto" ft. Conway, and "Broken Rubberbands."

Quotable Lyrics

My shorty keep the gat in the Baby Phat jacket

Driving down the strip in a Audi backwards

I do my own stunts, hanging from the chapel with no fuss

Sword down my leg, always ready for the close up

Damn, a motherfucker done rose up

I throw the part in my hair like Moses

