This is a wild story, something right out of a Netflix movie. On Thursday, Mexican government was ordered by a judge to arrest one of El Chapo’s sons, Ovidio Guzmán López, but after getting him detained things turned into an urban war zone in the city of Culiacán. Upon his arrest, the Mexican police were met with massive gunfire by several members of his cartel. Having been surrounded and outnumbered by the cartel, the Mexican authorities were left to release El Chapo’s son free in effort to “to protect lives” of innocent people.

Cartel thugs torched cars and buses and left their burned-out remains blocking main roads in and out of the city. Other roads were shut by the army, according to local reports. “The decision was taken to retreat from the house, without Guzman, to try to avoid more violence in the area and preserve the lives of our personnel and recover calm in the city."

A lawyer for Guzman Lopez gave a television interview after his release, praising the move. “Thank God, Ovidio has appeared,” lawyer José Luis Gonzalez Meza said, according to the Wall Street Journal. “He is free.”

Check out some of the wild footage from the incident (below) and we’ll continue keep you posted if anything further develops.

