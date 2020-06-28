GOAT discussions have become very tired when it comes to sports-related discourse. At the end of the day, these types of debates simply come down to the era you were born in and who you grew up watching. There are a lot of subjective and feeling-based arguments that are given when it comes to these matters, so at the end of the day, it's best to just cheer for who you like and move on. However, since there are no sports on TV, these types of debates are really all we have.

Recently Metta World Peace got in on the discussion, although he decided to go in a much different direction. Instead of providing a bunch of arguments, he gave his GOAT pick and immediately left. As he noted on Twitter, the greatest player of all-time is none other than Wilt Chamberlain.

Chamberlain was known as one of the greatest scorers ever, although he is rarely present in GOAT discussions. Typically, it's either Michael Jordan or LeBron James who get the bulk of the GOAT consideration. This pick is simply more proof that Metta World Peace has never been one to simply adhere to what everyone else thinks.

Let us know in the comments below whether or not you agree with the pick, or if you prefer someone else.