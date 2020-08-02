Today's slate of Major League Baseball games has started with some troubling information coming out of the New York Mets. According to the team, star player Yoenis Cespedes did not show up to Truist Park today where the Mets are supposed to take on the Atlanta Braves. The game is currently at the top of 4th inning with the Braves up 2-0.

Based on reports, the team is unaware of Cespedes is and that they tried numerous times to contact him, although to no avail. This information was chronicled by Mets reporter Tim Healey on Twitter. It's a truly bizarre situation that has many scratching their heads.

“As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," the Mets said in a statement.

Since this announcement, numerous fans have expressed their concerns on social media, noting that they hope the Mets star is okay and that it is a situation that can be sorted out.

Stay tuned for further updates on this story as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.