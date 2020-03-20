mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Metro Marrs Is Over It On "Bye Felicia"

Erika Marie
March 20, 2020 03:49
51 Views
01
0
Playbook RecordsPlaybook Records
Playbook Records

Bye Felicia
Metro Marrs

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Metro Marrs is a rising artist out of Atlanta, and the rapper-singer recently dropped off his latest single, "Bye Felicia."


Atlanta is a hotspot when it comes to rising young artists, and Metro Marrs hopes he's next on the list. The 16-year-old rapper-singer hails from the city's Southside and over the last year, Metro Marrs has been creating a bit of a buzz in the music industry. He may be a young artist on the rise, but he's no stranger to the industry overall. Marrs's father, Young Trimm, was once signed to Red Zone, a label founded by The-Dream and Tricky Stewart.

Metro Marrs recently delivered his single "Bye Felicia," the first release from his forthcoming EP on Playbook Records based in Atlanta. If you think Marrs plays it safe lyrically because he's a teenager, think again. "Bye Felicia" features a few racy lyrics that the young aspiring star belts out on the R&B track. Check it out and let us know what you think about Metro Marrs.

Quotable Lyrics

We takin' off, ain't talkin' no NASA
I'm in the bed, she wan' me go faster
Oh, that's your friend? I wanna smash her
Just made a mess, it was a disaster
Bless on your knees, she callin' me pastor

Metro Marrs
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Metro Marrs Is Over It On "Bye Felicia"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject