Metro Marrs Is Over It On "Bye Felicia"

Atlanta is a hotspot when it comes to rising young artists, and Metro Marrs hopes he's next on the list. The 16-year-old rapper-singer hails from the city's Southside and over the last year, Metro Marrs has been creating a bit of a buzz in the music industry. He may be a young artist on the rise, but he's no stranger to the industry overall. Marrs's father, Young Trimm, was once signed to Red Zone, a label founded by The-Dream and Tricky Stewart.

Metro Marrs recently delivered his single "Bye Felicia," the first release from his forthcoming EP on Playbook Records based in Atlanta. If you think Marrs plays it safe lyrically because he's a teenager, think again. "Bye Felicia" features a few racy lyrics that the young aspiring star belts out on the R&B track. Check it out and let us know what you think about Metro Marrs.

Quotable Lyrics

We takin' off, ain't talkin' no NASA

I'm in the bed, she wan' me go faster

Oh, that's your friend? I wanna smash her

Just made a mess, it was a disaster

Bless on your knees, she callin' me pastor