Metro Marrs Is On The Rise With "Oh Yea"

Before long, 17-year-old Metro Marrs will be a name you're hearing quite a bit, so perhaps it's time to adjust your radar accordingly. Already steadily rising in his home base of Atlanta, the young talent's latest single "Oh Yea" serves as a worthwhile introduction to what he brings to the table. Represented by SinceThe80s, the team behind talent like J.I.D. and EarthGang, Metro wastes little time in flexing his impressive melodic chops.

While youth can be a time for self-discovery, Metro already appears ahead of the pack, knowing exactly what he wants out of life. "Hawaiin bitch and she tell me aloha," he marvels. "I'ma hit it like I'm Sammy Sosa, I'ma fuck it up until it's over." It's clear that he's having a grand old time out there, enjoying the trappings of a budding hip-hop career. And given how promising his ear for melody appears to be, it's likely that Marrs will be able to elevate to the next level before long. Especially if he finds himself connecting with a few proven hitmakers; at this rate, it won't be long before the phone starts ringing. What do you think -- is Metro Marrs set to blow up by the year's end?

